Four new COVID deaths reported in Southwest Virginia as case rate rises

New CIUVD-19 deaths remain elevated in Southwest Virginia even as the new COVID case rate has come closer to the state’s overall rate in recent days. (WJHL Photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new hospitalizations and four new deaths in Southwest Virginia Tuesday as the case rate rose slightly after a recent decline.

The reported deaths included two in Wise County and one each in Buchanan and Smyth counties. Tazewell County reported 47 new cases, the highest in the region.

Virginia’s overall new COVID-19 case rate continues to draw closer to Southwest Virginia’s regional rate. Both areas saw an increase Tuesday.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID hospitalization rate is more than triple the state’s since September.

The nine-county region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population increased to 351 from 340 Monday. Virginia’s statewide rate increased at an faster rate, from 270 to 293.

The state’s case rate has more than doubled since Dec. 1, rising 131% from 127. Southwest Virginia’s rate is up by a much smaller 22% over that time.

Southwest Virginia’s new death and hospitalization rates from COVID remain much higher than those statewide, with vaccination rates much lower.

The seven-day rate of new COVID deaths per 100,000 is more than triple the state average — 7.3 compared to 2.1 statewide. Since Sept. 1, 311 people have died in the region. That’s a rate of 107 per 100,000, nearly triple the state rate of 38 over the same period.

Also since Sept. 1, the region’s COVID hospitalization rate is more than triple the state’s rate — 233 per 100,000 compared to 74 statewide. The region’s seven-day average is 13.8 and has remained elevated for most of December.

Tuesday’s new hospitalizations included four in Wise County, three in Bristol and one each in Buchanan, Lee and Scott counties.

Southwest Virginia’s COVID vaccine booster rate is significantly lower than the state’s among people over 65.

With vaccine booster shots highly recommended with the arrival of the Omicron variant, Southwest Virginia lags behind the state. While 53% of Virginians over the age of 65 have received a booster, the rate in that age group is just 37% in Southwest Virginia.

Statewide, VDH reported 752,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Dec. 21.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,028,135.

VDH reports there have been 12,726 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 2,624 cases / 200 hospitalizations / 52 deaths (14 new cases, 3 new hospitalizations)

Buchanan County – 3,000 cases / 172 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (19 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 2,130 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 32 deaths (5 new cases)

Lee County – 4,047 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 62 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Norton – 720 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 19 deaths (1 new case)

Russell County – 4,479 cases / 167 hospitalizations / 71 deaths (14 new cases)

Scott County – 3,653 cases / 187 hospitalizations / 87 deaths (11 new cases, 1 new hospitalization)

Smyth County – 5,490 cases / 347 hospitalizations / 135 deaths (24 new cases, 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 6,435 cases / 229 hospitalizations / 121 deaths (47 new cases)

Washington County, Va. – 8,856 cases / 691 hospitalizations / 168 deaths (21 new cases)

Wise County – 6,308 cases / 254 hospitalizations / 141 deaths (22 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 2 new deaths)

