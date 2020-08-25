Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 142,251 confirmed cases and 3,166 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 813 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 1,587 confirmed deaths, 6,515 hospitalizations, and 108,035 recoveries. More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 141,591 confirmed cases and 1,547 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 145,417 as of August 25, 2020 including 1,628 deaths, 6,515 hospitalizations and 108,035 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.30%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/N5Hh68CDcx — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 25, 2020

Four new deaths were reported in our area: two in Carter County and one each in Greene and Washington counties.

TDH reported 46 new local cases: 21 in Sullivan County, eight in Greene County, seven in Carter County, five in Johnson County, four in Washington County, and one in Unicoi County. One less case was reported in Hawkins County from Monday.

Sixty new recoveries were reported: 28 in Sullivan, 20 in Washington, four in Hawkins, three in Carter, two in Greene and Johnson, and one in Unicoi County.

There are currently 3,097 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,116 active cases on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 743 cases / 16 deaths / 194 recoveries

Greene — 738 cases / 11 deaths / 235 recoveries

Hawkins — 636 cases / 12 deaths / 195 recoveries

Johnson — 392 cases / 1 death / 96 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,495 cases / 22 deaths / 1,051 recoveries

Unicoi — 213 cases / 1 death / 85 recoveries

Washington — 1,601 cases / 8 deaths / 794 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 533

Greene – 492

Hawkins – 429

Johnson – 295

Sullivan – 422

Unicoi – 127

Washington – 799

