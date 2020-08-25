Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 142,251 confirmed cases and 3,166 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 813 total cases since Monday.
The health department also announced 1,587 confirmed deaths, 6,515 hospitalizations, and 108,035 recoveries. More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Tuesday, TDH reported 141,591 confirmed cases and 1,547 confirmed deaths.
Four new deaths were reported in our area: two in Carter County and one each in Greene and Washington counties.
TDH reported 46 new local cases: 21 in Sullivan County, eight in Greene County, seven in Carter County, five in Johnson County, four in Washington County, and one in Unicoi County. One less case was reported in Hawkins County from Monday.
Sixty new recoveries were reported: 28 in Sullivan, 20 in Washington, four in Hawkins, three in Carter, two in Greene and Johnson, and one in Unicoi County.
There are currently 3,097 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,116 active cases on Monday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 743 cases / 16 deaths / 194 recoveries
Greene — 738 cases / 11 deaths / 235 recoveries
Hawkins — 636 cases / 12 deaths / 195 recoveries
Johnson — 392 cases / 1 death / 96 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,495 cases / 22 deaths / 1,051 recoveries
Unicoi — 213 cases / 1 death / 85 recoveries
Washington — 1,601 cases / 8 deaths / 794 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 533
Greene – 492
Hawkins – 429
Johnson – 295
Sullivan – 422
Unicoi – 127
Washington – 799
