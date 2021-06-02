Four NETN counties now have 30% or more fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(WJHL) — Greene County has become the fourth Northeast Tennessee county to see 30 percent or more of its population become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area, Washington County leads with 40.3 percent of its population fully vaccinated. Sullivan and Unicoi counties have also crossed the 30 percent threshold.

About 33.8 percent of the population for the seven-county region is fully vaccinated, which is about seven percent behind the national average.

Around 38.3% of people in Northeast Tennessee have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.