FOUND IT! Elizabethton stores hosting Easter egg hunt on Facebook

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — With Easter activities canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some Elizabethton officials and merchants want to give kids a chance to have fun while maintaining social distancing.

The Parks and Recreation Department, Downtown Elizabethton, and the Elizabethton-Carter County Library have teamed up to host a virtual Easter egg hunt.

Here’s how it works: up to three eggs will be hidden each day on participating Downtown Elizabethton Facebook pages. Kids can visit the pages daily and reply “found it” on each of the posts to collect the eggs in their virtual Easter baskets.

Eggs will be posted by 2:00 p.m. each day.

The goal is to help the Easter Bunny find all of his missing eggs before Easter Sunday. The contest runs from Monday, April 6 through Saturday, April 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Three winners will be selected at random on Monday, April 13. Participants must find all the hidden eggs and comment on the coordinating Facebook posts in order to qualify. Prizes include a Parks and Recreation pack, Downtown Elizabethton merchant gift certificate, and a Elizabethton-Carter County Library bundle.

Here are the participating Facebook pages:

Allstar sports and country crafts

Bee Thrifty

Betsy Treasures

Building 520

Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition

Cottage Boutique

Duck Crossing Elizabethton

Eagle Center Co-op

LB and Flea’s Grooming Spaw

Serenity Salon

Simply Elegant Catering & Baked Goods

The Coffee Company

The Peddler’s CART

Wagner Insurance Agency