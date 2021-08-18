Former News Channel 11 personality Tim Cable hospitalized with COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former on-air personality at News Channel 11 has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, Tim Cable, the former host of “Cable Country,” has been in the hospital for seven days, according to his wife, Christina Cable.

His wife told News Channel 11 Cable is in critical but stable condition in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Photo courtesy of Christina Cable

Photo courtesy of Christina Cable

Photo courtesy of Christina Cable

The Cables have received overwhelming community support and continue to ask for prayers for him, according to Cable’s wife.

“Please thank everyone for caring and their concern,” Christina Cable said. “What a blessing it has been to Tim and myself.”