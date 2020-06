JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Many people in the Tri-Cities, and around the globe, have lost their sources of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A local church teamed up with sponsors to feed 300 families at Cardinal Park on Saturday.

Second Harvest food bank, Good Samaritan, ETSU dining, the Johnson City Cardinals, Pepsi, and Calvary Church got together to create a food donation called “Community Unity.”

Happening now at Cardinal Park in Johnson City, Calvary church has teamed up with numerous sponsors to create a food donation called “Community Unity”! It runs till 1:00pm or all the food is gone! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/EaPPDb1hWF — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) June 27, 2020

