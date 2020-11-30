Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines once available at pharmacies

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City will have free COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacies whenever the they are approved and available.

According to a release from Food City, the store chain has partnered with the Department of Health & Human Services to offer the eventual vaccines.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of Supermarket Heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line associates to those working behind the scenes, this has truly been a team effort and we’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with HHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes readily available,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The release says pharmacists are trained to administer the vaccine properly at the stores.