Food City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout October

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City announced Wednesday that the regional grocer will host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout October.
The clinic, located at 384 Towne Center Dr. in Abingdon, will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. while supplies last.
Services will be by appointment and will offer first, second and booster shots. Those receiving a single booster dose must meet the following criteria:
- 65 years and older
- 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings
- 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions
- 18 years and older who work in high-risk settings
- 18 years and older who live in high-risk settings
Appointments are required and must be made by CLICKING HERE.