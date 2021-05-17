Food City: Fully vaccinated customers, employees can forego masks in stores starting May 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City will no longer require customers and workers who are fully vaccinated to wear face coverings starting this week.

Starting Thursday, May 20, Food City employees who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be required to wear masks while working, according to a statement from the company.

However, if state or local laws continue to require face coverings, employees must adhere to them.

Food City associates who have been fully vaccinated “will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge,” according to the release.

Customers who are fully vaccinated are also “welcome to shop without their masks,” starting Thursday.

Anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated or would prefer to continue wearing a mask should continue to use face coverings, according to the statement.

“We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores,” Food City said in the statement.

