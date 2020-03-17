Food City dedicating 7-8 a.m. hour to customers 65 and older, adjusting store hours

Live Now
by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
(WJHL)- Officials with Food City announced Tuesday they are planning to temporarily adjust store hours and meet the needs of older customers first.

In a news release Tuesday, Food City officials said in part, “With the continuing health concerns surrounding COVID-19, effective immediately, we are temporarily adjusting our store hours of operation to 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. daily, to give our associates additional time to clean, sanitize and restock. The first hour of operation from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. will be specifically designated for customers 65 and older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.”

The release also stated that the store is in constant communication with supply chain teams in order to maintain stock levels.

