Food City begins offering free N95 masks to customers

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City announced Monday that both customers and employees can get free N95 face masks at its locations.

The grocery chain said in a release that locations will be offering the masks at the front of stores while supplies last as they receive shipments.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We’re proud to partner with Topco and the Department of HHS to make these top-quality masks available, as we continue to navigate through one of the worst spikes we’ve encountered during the pandemic,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, in the release.

The masks are made available through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Topco Associates, LLC cooperative.

