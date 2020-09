Five new deaths, 63 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 162,028 confirmed cases and 4,559 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 833 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,875 confirmed deaths, 862 current hospitalizations, and 149,698 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 161,344 confirmed cases and 1,843 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 166,587 as of September 9, 2020 including 1,931 deaths, 862 current hospitalizations and 149,698 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.33%.]

Five new deaths were reported in our area Wednesday: three in Greene County and two in Washington County. One less death was reported in Carter County compared to yesterday.

TDH reported 63 new cases locally: 21 in Sullivan, 13 in Washington, 11 in Carter, 10 in Greene, five in Johnson, and three in Unicoi County. The department also reported two fewer cases in Hawkins County.

TDH is reporting five new deaths in the region today – three in Greene County and two in Washington County.



They are also reporting one fewer death in Carter County, so a net increase of four deaths. There have been 104 total deaths in the region.

A total of 84 new recoveries were reported: 24 in Sullivan, 19 in Washington, 17 in Carter, 12 in Greene, six in Hawkins, four in Johnson, and two in Unicoi County.

There are currently 842 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 869 active cases on Tuesday.

There are 63 new cases in NETN today:



Carter: 11

Greene: 10

Johnson: 5

Sullivan: 21

Unicoi: 3

Washington: 13



Cases dropped by two in Hawkins County today, so the net increase is 61 new cases in NETN.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,011

Inactive/recovered: 888

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 99 (-5)

Greene County

Total cases: 948

Inactive/recovered: 809

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 117 (-5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 702

Inactive/recovered: 648

Deaths: 13

Active cases: 41 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 514

Inactive/recovered: 411

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 102 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,896

Inactive/recovered: 1,633

Deaths: 27

Active cases: 236 (-3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 244

Inactive/recovered: 218

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 25 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 1,876

Inactive/recovered: 1,638

Deaths: 16

Active cases: 222 (-8)

Testing is back up today with 991 new tests reported today.

