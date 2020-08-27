Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 145,743 confirmed cases and 3,436 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,826 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 1,627 confirmed deaths, 6,677 hospitalizations, and 111,416 recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 144,060 confirmed cases and 1,604 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 149,179 as of August 27, 2020 including 1,673 deaths, 6,677 hospitalizations and 111,416 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.14%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/alzOaHL6hX — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 27, 2020

Five new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday: three in Sullivan County and one each in Carter and Washington counties.

TDH reported 74 new cases in our area: 20 each in Carter and Greene counties, 11 in Sullivan County, nine in Washington County, seven in Johnson County, six in Hawkins County, and one in Unicoi County.

Fifty-four new recoveries were reported: 22 in Sullivan, 11 in Carter, 10 in Washington, five in Hawkins, three in Greene, two in Johnson, and one in Unicoi County.

There are currently 3,167 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,152 active cases on Wednesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 790 cases / 18 deaths / 213 recoveries

Greene — 779 cases / 11 deaths / 249 recoveries

Hawkins — 649 cases / 12 deaths / 201 recoveries

Johnson — 403 cases / 1 death / 107 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,534 cases / 25 deaths / 1,101 recoveries

Unicoi — 216 cases / 1 death / 87 recoveries

Washington — 1,650 cases / 9 deaths / 819 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 559

Greene – 519

Hawkins – 436

Johnson – 295

Sullivan – 408

Unicoi – 128

Washington – 822

