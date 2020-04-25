First United Methodist continuing to host monthly food pantry

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) First United Methodist Church in Johnson City is continuing to open the doors of their food pantry for those in need.

The drive happened Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. until noon.

It is a service the church has provided every fourth Saturday for the past 12 years. They have not let the coronavirus pandemic stop them from helping the homeless and food insecure in the city.

They have made some changes though; the service is now drive-thru where cars can simply pull up and receive their box of food without getting out.

Saturday, the church packed dozens of boxes full on non-perishable food, frozen meat, and even toilet paper.

Last month the group gave out more than 80 boxes, and now they are preparing for even more. That’s because organizers say they have seen an increase in need since the pandemic started.

“I think it’s important to these people but I think it’s important to us too because we are giving back to the community and also we are helping people in need. This has been a calling for us since we shop and hunt for boxes and we have a bunch of wonderful volunteers,” say organizers Peggy and Johnny Humphreys.

The Humphreys said much of the food donations come from Second harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and also generous church members.

They hope to continue serving the community with their food pantry for years to come.