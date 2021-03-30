First Tenn. Development District launches campaign to vaccinate region with mobile vans using grant funds

(WJHL) – BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is awarding a grant to the First Tennessee Development District to start COVID-19 vaccinations from mobile vans.

The effort to get more people in the region vaccinated is a partnership between The First Tennessee Development District Foundation, the BlueCross Foundation, Region A.H.E.A.D. and the Regional DEI Alliance.

A release from TFDD says the campaign, entitled “Take a Shot on Life,” will use funds from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee’s $541,700 grant.

The money will be used to pay for three vans that will travel to rural areas to administer vaccines to people who may not be able to visit clinics or vaccination events.

“BCBSTF awarded the grant based on the FTDD Foundation’s emphasis on both a public service campaign to encourage everyone eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and an imaginative plan to mobilize three teams of health professionals to visit locations where travel or access to mass vaccination locations may not be as accessible,” according to the release

Mobile vaccination sites are planned in Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Greene, Johnson, Unicoi, Sullivan, and Washington Counties.

All of the shots administered at the mobile vaccination sites will be free.

The release states FTDD will release further information on when and where those sites will be located.

Watch News Channel 11 at 5 p.m. to hear from organizers about their plans for the vaccination efforts.