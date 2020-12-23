First responders line up for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Health care workers and first responders waited in line Wednesday morning to take part in the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations in Johnson City.

Officials with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is taken in two doses. The second dose should be administered 28 days after the first.

Currently, vaccinations are not available to the public, but Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Director Dr. David Kirschke said there is enough vaccine to immunize every first responder who registered to get one.

Those who registered will receive an e-mail telling them where and when they will get their vaccine.

Vaccination events will be set up in each county served by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office.