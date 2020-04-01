First Horizon donates $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tenn. for COVID-19 relief

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Second Harvest Food Bank_434698

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The First Horizon Foundation announced a $2.5 million donation for COVID-19 relief across six states.

According to a release from First Horizon, the funding for relief is being distributed to organizations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Part of the $2.5 million donation includes a $5,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to help with food assistance.

Other East Tennessee relief efforts included a $10,000 donation to the United Way of Greater Knoxville and $5,000 to the Blount Chamber’s relief fund for small businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss