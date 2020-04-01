First Horizon donates $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tenn. for COVID-19 relief

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The First Horizon Foundation announced a $2.5 million donation for COVID-19 relief across six states.

According to a release from First Horizon, the funding for relief is being distributed to organizations in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Part of the $2.5 million donation includes a $5,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee to help with food assistance.

Other East Tennessee relief efforts included a $10,000 donation to the United Way of Greater Knoxville and $5,000 to the Blount Chamber’s relief fund for small businesses.