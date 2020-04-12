First COVID-19-related death reported in LENOWISCO Health District

LENOWISCO, V.a. (WJHL) — The LENOWISCO Health District confirmed its first COVID-19-related fatality Saturday night, according to a press release.

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the Lenowisco Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

“Unfortunately, we’ve learned that those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of serious complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Cantrell. “Everyone, especially at-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible.”

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.