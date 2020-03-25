First COVID-19 case reported in Washington County, Va.

1  of  2
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Washington County, Virginia.

The health department says the patient is a county resident in their 60s who contracted the coronavirus while traveling outside of the country.

The patient is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contacts, according to VDH.

It is the first case in Washington County, Virginia and the Mount Rogers Health District.

