First COVID-19 case reported in Washington County, Va.

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Washington County, Virginia.
The health department says the patient is a county resident in their 60s who contracted the coronavirus while traveling outside of the country.
The patient is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contacts, according to VDH.
It is the first case in Washington County, Virginia and the Mount Rogers Health District.
For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.