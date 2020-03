WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday the first case of the novel coronavirus in Watauga County.

This marks the 32nd case in the state, according to health officials.

Saturday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper closed all K-12 public schools and banned gatherings of 100 people or more for at least two weeks.

