Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

Firehouse Restaurant halting all services due to coronavirus pandemic

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
FIREHOUSE 1_348240

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Firehouse Restaurant announced on Facebook Sunday that beginning Monday, it will pause all services for the next 10-14 days.

As the ongoing situation with COVID-19 grows more uncertain and difficult each day, we have increasingly grown doubtful that staying open, even in this limited capacity, is the best way to keep everyone safe.

Firehouse Restaurant

All operations will be suspended for 10-14 days depending upon how the COVID-19 pandemic will progress for the upcoming weeks.

The CDC advises for social distancing and avoiding close contact with others.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss