Firehouse Restaurant halting all services due to coronavirus pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Firehouse Restaurant announced on Facebook Sunday that beginning Monday, it will pause all services for the next 10-14 days.

As the ongoing situation with COVID-19 grows more uncertain and difficult each day, we have increasingly grown doubtful that staying open, even in this limited capacity, is the best way to keep everyone safe. Firehouse Restaurant

All operations will be suspended for 10-14 days depending upon how the COVID-19 pandemic will progress for the upcoming weeks.

The CDC advises for social distancing and avoiding close contact with others.

