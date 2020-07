JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City restaurant has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a post from the Firehouse Restaurant, an employee tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure.

Firehouse says in the post they will be closed for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

The restaurant says they are in contact with the Tennessee Department of health and are following recommended guidelines.