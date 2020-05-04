Firefly viewing events at Rocky Fork State Park canceled for 2020

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
rockyfork2_1556575632881.jpg

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The firefly viewing events at Rocky Fork State Park are canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus.

Rocky Fork State Park is home to both Synchronous Fireflies and Blue Ghost Fireflies.

A statement shows the cancellation is in support of the Tennessee state government’s effort to slow COVID-19’s spread and to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

In the past few years, Rocky Fork has hosted popular viewing events in its parking lot and firefly viewing hikes.

A post on the park’s website states “The safety of our public event participants, park staff, and park volunteers is our #1 Priority.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss