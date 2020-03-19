Feeding Southwest Virginia opens 14 emergency feeding sites, more expected to open soon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A local non-profit has opened multiple feeding sites under the Summer Food Service Program across Southwest Virginia during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release from Feeding Southwest Virginia, 14 sites will serve the same meals at no separate charge to participants at the sites.

Feeding Southwest Virginia expects to open more sites in the future.

Of the 14 open, one is in Abingdon and one is in Radford.

For more information, call 804-225-2082.

You can find the full list of feeding sites below:

Melrose Library

2607 Salem Turnpike NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Belmont Branch Library

1101 Morningside St SE

Roanoke, VA 24013

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:30pm – 3:30pm

Williamson Rd Library

2837 Williamson Rd

Roanoke, VA 24012

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15pm – 2:15pm

R.O.C.K. Club

1820 Second St.

Radford, VA 24141

Snack: Monday through Friday 3:15pm – 4:00pm

Vinton Library

300 South Pollard St.

Vinton, VA 24179

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Ashton Heights Apts.

3530 Dona Dr., NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:45pm – 3:45pm

Tinker Creek Manor Apts.

2050 Tinker Dr., NE

Roanoke, VA 24012

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15pm – 2:15pm

Melrose Adventist Child Development Center

1523 Melrose Ave., NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack: Monday through Friday 2:45pm – 3:15pm

Supper: Monday through Friday 3:45pm – 4:30pm

Kids Soar

305 Mountain Ave., SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Community Solutions Center

2328 Melrose Ave., NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack and Lunch: Monday through Friday 1:00pm – 3:00pm

SWVA- Abingdon Distribution Center

21452 Gravel Lake Rd.

Abingdon, VA 24211

Snack and Lunch: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm

The June Bug Center

251 Parkway Lane

Floyd, VA 24091

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30pm – 5:30pm

Boys & Girls Club- 9th Street

1714 9th Street., SE

Roanoke, VA 24013

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Boys & Girls Club- Shawsville

4179 Oldtown Road

Shawsville, VA 24162

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm