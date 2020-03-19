Feeding Southwest Virginia opens 14 emergency feeding sites, more expected to open soon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A local non-profit has opened multiple feeding sites under the Summer Food Service Program across Southwest Virginia during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a release from Feeding Southwest Virginia, 14 sites will serve the same meals at no separate charge to participants at the sites.
Feeding Southwest Virginia expects to open more sites in the future.
Of the 14 open, one is in Abingdon and one is in Radford.
For more information, call 804-225-2082.
You can find the full list of feeding sites below:
Melrose Library
2607 Salem Turnpike NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Belmont Branch Library
1101 Morningside St SE
Roanoke, VA 24013
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:30pm – 3:30pm
Williamson Rd Library
2837 Williamson Rd
Roanoke, VA 24012
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15pm – 2:15pm
R.O.C.K. Club
1820 Second St.
Radford, VA 24141
Snack: Monday through Friday 3:15pm – 4:00pm
Vinton Library
300 South Pollard St.
Vinton, VA 24179
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Ashton Heights Apts.
3530 Dona Dr., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:45pm – 3:45pm
Tinker Creek Manor Apts.
2050 Tinker Dr., NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15pm – 2:15pm
Melrose Adventist Child Development Center
1523 Melrose Ave., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack: Monday through Friday 2:45pm – 3:15pm
Supper: Monday through Friday 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Kids Soar
305 Mountain Ave., SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday 5:00pm – 6:00pm
Community Solutions Center
2328 Melrose Ave., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday through Friday 1:00pm – 3:00pm
SWVA- Abingdon Distribution Center
21452 Gravel Lake Rd.
Abingdon, VA 24211
Snack and Lunch: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm
The June Bug Center
251 Parkway Lane
Floyd, VA 24091
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30pm – 5:30pm
Boys & Girls Club- 9th Street
1714 9th Street., SE
Roanoke, VA 24013
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Boys & Girls Club- Shawsville
4179 Oldtown Road
Shawsville, VA 24162
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm