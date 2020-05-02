Federal Food and Drug Administration approves first COVID-19 treatment

FILE- In this July 10, 2018, file photo bottles of medicine ride on a belt at a mail-in pharmacy warehouse in Florence, N.J. Drug companies are still raising prices for brand-name prescription medicines, just not as often or by as much as they used to, according to an Associated Press analysis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the emergency-use for a drug tested at University of Virginia Health to be used to fight COVID-19, according to a press release Saturday.

The antiviral drug remdesivir became the first treatment authorized to battle the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This authorization cleared the use for hospitalized adults and children with severe cases of COVID-19, such as those needing oxygen or ventilation.

“This is an important step forward in the battle against COVID-19,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “I congratulate everyone at UVA who played a part in bringing this much-needed new treatment to patients, and I thank them and all our care providers for all their hard work and dedication.”

UVA Health leaders continue to work to make the treatment available to patients. Infectious disease experts along with pharmacists and those working in critical care are reviewing the latest guidance from the FDA to ensure that patients at UVA can benefit from remdesivir as quickly as possible.

Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, said that it hopes to make millions of doses available by the end of 2020.

Remdesivir Trial Results

Tested at UVA Health and 67 other sites around the world, remdesivir helped patients with advanced cases of COVID-19 recover 31% faster than patients who received a placebo, according to preliminary trial results released by the National Institutes of Health. The median recovery time for patients who received remdesivir was 11 days, compared with 15 days for those who received placebo.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.