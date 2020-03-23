Fatz Cafe, Nova Sushi Bar deliver food to first responders

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hours after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 17, which closed restaurant dining rooms across the state in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a couple restaurants decided to work past the closures to give back to those who remain working long hours during the pandemic.

News Channel 11 spoke to Amber Carter, hospitality manager at Fatz Cafe, knew her city needed help.

“We delivered food to the emergency room yesterday,” Carter said. “Of course, they wouldn’t let us take it back, but they are very happy to have it.”

Fatz wasn’t the only restaurant assisting the medical community — Nova Sushi Bar also lent a helping hand.

Co-owner of the sushi bar, Nunu Thirakul, saw this as a way to show first responders that they’re needed and appreciated.

“They’re like the first line of defense right now; they are working long hours and a lot of the times, people do not know that’s a scary job,” Thirakul said.

Have a good deed you’d like to share? Contact us by emailing news@wjhl.com.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.