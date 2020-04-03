Father-son duo writing songs about COVID-19 to spread cheer in dark times

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – While a number of Americans are spending time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, people are heavily relying on the internet to continue classes, complete their daily workloads and connect with friends and family while staying safe in their respective homes.

However, Henry and Hank Selby are using the internet in a different way during this time. The father-son duo has taken to Facebook by posting remixes to songs that have lyrics pertaining to the Coronavirus. The songs focus on hand washing, social distancing, and staying at home while adding a musical and comedic twist.

Even though there may not be a lot to smile about during this time, the Selby’s hope their videos can bring joy to anyone who watches. “If I make one person smile, that’s enough,” said Hank Selby.

Hank and his father Henry, have sung two COVID-19 related songs together, but his father has made a few more solo versions prior to pairing with his son. Henry Selby is the songwriter of the two, but says the bonding time with his son while doing this, means the world. He said posting to Facebook was just a way to spread the cheer during these tough times.

“We’re not here to get all we can out of life for ourselves but to try and make the lives of others happier. That’s just something I grew up with,” said Henry Selby.

While the time at home with his son is precious, it does come at a cost. Due to COVID-19, Hank Selby has to take his final semester of ETSU classes online, missing out on the on campus experiences in his final few months of college along with the possibility of not being able to physically walk across a graduation stage.

He says the switch to online classes has been a stressful one, but singing with his dad helps relieve some of that stress.

Hank Selby says his dad taught him how to play the guitar while growing up. He told News Channel 11 that they’ve always been a musical family and now is a better time than ever to spread cheer through music.

While the pair does not know when they will be posting their next song, they assure more songs are on the way.

