Face masks optional for many local government employees

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, a positive COVID-19 case was announced in the Carter County courthouse annex. Mayor Rusty Barnett and other local leaders talked about contact tracing and testing, as well as mask mandates.

Some local leaders told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that they require municipal employees to wear face coverings, but others are less strict.

“In each office we have the guards and that keeps our social distancing but if they happen to have to be closer than 6 feet, we recommend they wear their mask,” said Barnett. “I talk to the health department two or three times a day and that’s their recommendation – that if they’re going to be closer than 6 feet, to wear their masks or any of them that’s high risk.”

He said he is keeping an eye on the numbers as time goes by.

“If they keep climbing, then we may have to go back to wearing the mask all the time but with the guards up, that helps me feel so much better,” Barnett said.

He added BioPure cleaning company out of Johnson City has been employed by the county to spray disinfectant through county office every other week, however, Barnett said the company is cleaning more often after the positive case was identified.

“This is the cleanest we’ve been in forever, we’ve been cleaning every day, each office is cleaning, pretty much cleaning their own offices and sanitizing,” he said. “I wanted them to spray again, so they sprayed both the annex – which is over at the jail – and the courthouse here, every room. They sprayed the election office, highway department, they go up to the rescue squad, but since we had that case at the annex, I wanted to have both of them sprayed because the employee had been over here.”

Carter County employees are told to quarantine if they go abroad or if they go to any COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S.

“If it gets worse, then we may have to take more drastic measures, but I hope it doesn’t get that bad, you know,” Barnett said.

City of Kingsport leaders released this statement:

“We don’t have a policy that mandates the employees wear masks. We do, however, make them available to any employee that wishes to have one.”

Johnson City leaders released this statement:

“All employees and visitors to City facilities are required to follow a variety of safety precautions. These include answering screening questions, participating in temperature checks and wearing face coverings when in common areas or not separated by a physical barrier. In addition, we have placed capacity limits on meeting spaces, break rooms and restrooms. We continue to encourage our employees and our citizens to conduct as much City business as possible by phone or through a variety of electronic methods.”

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison released this statement to News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais:

Greene County is currently in a full open state of operation with complete public access to all facilities and buildings under normal hours, except the Main Courthouse downtown which remains under limited/controlled access in accordance with the order of the State Supreme Court. At the Main Courthouse, we have erected a tent outside on the grounds to organize litigants and any members of the public needing access into the building in an orderly, controlled, and limited fashion under the direction of our courthouse security. Our custodial staff, courthouse security, and the clerks of the court are directed to sanitize counters, workstations, commonly used/touched items and areas, and service windows regularly. The wearing of masks and facial coverings is left to the discretion of the elected officials and department heads. At all other facilities, masks and facial coverings are not required by members of the public, but employees are advised to follow the direction of their respective department heads for the wearing of any PPE, facial coverings/masks, gloves, etc. I have strongly urged the County Court Clerk (tag office) to wear masks in all interactions with the public, and they have, and do so. All employees are directed to sanitize work stations, counters, hand rails, and service windows regularly. Employee travel is not restricted at this time, but employees are highly urged not to travel outside of the general area of Greene County unless absolutely essential. If they do, we do not require quarantine at this time, but do require they wear a facial covering/mask for a period of at least fourteen days after returning from traveling outside Greene County and have their temperature taken at the employee clinic prior to reporting to work every morning. If an employee begins to exhibit symptoms consistent with COVID, they are to remain at home under self-quarantine for 14 days or until they no longer exhibit symptoms, report their status and condition to us, and consult their physician for additional instructions or care. Convenient Center employees are not to have any close interaction with members of the public and discourage loitering at the centers. EMS employees are to wear appropriate PPE on every call. All employees are directed to social distance from members of the public and limit interactions only to pertinent business. Kevin Morrison

In Virginia, where a statewide mask mandate is in effect, City of Bristol Mayor Neal Osborne said employees are wearing their masks.

“We have not had any positive tests, to my knowledge, with city employees. We have had some employees who have been checked obviously, but we’ve not had any positive cases. The City of Bristol always had very few cases… as far as what we’re doing to protect our employees, you know, their health and safety is top priority. Currently City Hall is closed to the public, and anyone who has to do business with City Hall has to set up an appointment with the team. Right now, city employees are required to wear masks if they’re in a common area – so, hallways, bathrooms, break rooms, whatever. If they’re in their office, if they have their own office, they aren’t required to wear masks inside their office, but anytime they’re out anywhere in the building, wherever, they are required to wear masks,” he said.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.