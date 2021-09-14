Face masks now required in Washington County, Tenn. Sessions Court

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Face masks are now required for those attending proceedings in Washington County, Tennessee Sessions Court, which includes civil, juvenile, and Tennessee Highway Patrol matters.

The new mask requirement went into effect Tuesday.

“In response to a rise in COVID-19 numbers, Judges Robert Lincoln, Don Arnold and Janet Hardin are requesting all parties wear masks while in their courtrooms,” Washington County Communications Director Susan Saylor said in an email.

The mask requirement does not extend to other courts inside the George Jaynes Justice Center or other county offices.