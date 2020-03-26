1  of  3
Experts warn about dangers of mixing cleaning products

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Chemistry experts say we need to be careful about household cleaner as we try to kill germs and COVID-19.

It’s not just what is used to clean, but how we do it.

Dr. Dane Scott with ETSU’s Chemistry department told News Channel 11 that using blean along with another cleaning mixture is dangerous.

He said items containing acids, like toilet bowl cleaner, or bases, like window cleaner, combined with bleach can release poisonous gases.

“Of course, when people are using cleaners at home, I can’t emphasize enough that it’s important to make sure you read the directions and also dispose of the use of those products properly,” Dr. Scott said.

He also said the only safe cleaner to create at home is hand sanitizer using aloe vera and rubbing alcohol – and that you should always follow instructions.

The Washington County/Johnson City EMS also shared a chart to let you know the dangers of mixing cleaning products.

