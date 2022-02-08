Experts: Later Omicron COVID case surge, low vax rates could mean death surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The delayed arrival of COVID-19’s Omicron variant to the Tri-Cities region likely means the area will see a large number of reported deaths from those cases in coming weeks, experts told News Channel 11.

Omicron reached the Tri-Cities region weeks after invading urban areas in both Tennessee and Virginia. The sheer amount of cases those areas experienced from late December into late January has recently sent statewide reported COVID deaths soaring, particularly in Virginia.

The high reported deaths in Virginia have come a couple weeks after case rates began dropping sharply statewide. That’s a consequence of deaths being a “lagging indicator” and taking longer to be recorded.

Population Health Manager for Mount Rogers Health District Breanne Forbes Hubbard said while the percentage of COVID cases who end up very sick or dying appears to be lower than it was during the Delta variant, that’s been small comfort considering case rates more than double the Delta levels.

“I’m always optimistic that maybe things are going to be better than we think,” Forbes Hubbard said. “But when you have such a big increase in the total number of cases you’re going to see more hospitalizations and more deaths just because of the sheer increase.”

That’s certainly been the case in Virginia as a whole, where the COVID death rate the past week is higher than it’s been at almost any point during the pandemic. It’s increased more than sixfold in the past 10 days, and although reported deaths on any given day can be from a span of time, Forbes Hubbard said the statewide numbers are thought to be linked to the recent Omicron surge.

Higher death reports are just beginning to hit in Southwest Virginia, where cases rose later and are declining more slowly than they did after the statewide peak. And the high death numbers in other parts of the state have come in areas with higher vaccination rates than Southwest Virginia.

“We’ve got primarily unvaccinated people that are getting really sick and being hospitalized and they’re continuing to be at risk for severe outcomes,” Forbes said. “So we probably are going to continue to see higher numbers of deaths than we would want to see come in.”

Tennessee’s COVID-19 death rate since September 2021 is nearly double Virginia’s, while its rate of fully vaccinated people is 20% lower.

A statewide comparison of population-adjusted death rates and vaccination rates statewide in Virginia and Tennessee may offer a clue. Since Sept. 1, when all adults had had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, Tennessee’s rate of COVID deaths per 100,000 is a bit more than double Virginia’s at 107 to 51. But Virginia’s percentage of fully vaccinated people is 20 points higher than Tennessee’s.

Mind boggling case numbers raise concerns

Northern Virginia has seen a quick downslope of cases but Forbes said she expects a “little bit of an extended surge” in Southwest Virginia.

“Our cases seem like they’re a little bit lower than they were but they’re still very elevated,” Forbes Hubbard said. “So we’re not sure if we’ve peaked yet but we’re definitely in that plateau/slow continued growth phase.”

Cases have definitely been slower to come off their peak in Southwest than they were statewide, and Forbes Hubbard also attributes that to low vaccine uptake. Virginia’s rate has declined steadily for almost four weeks now, including dropping 38% in the past week compared to a decline of just 17% in the region over the past week.

“I think that is in part due to the low vaccination coverage,” she said. “I don’t know that we’re going to have that steep decline that we were all hoping for.”

Ballad Health on Tuesday reported 454 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in its facilities after announcing the recording-breaking number of novel coronavirus inpatients on Monday.

“You’re going to have with the denominator this (much) larger going to obviously have hospitalizations,” Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said of the Omicron variant.

Take a look at data compiled by @JeffKeeling12 on vax percentages in our region compared to TN, VA and the US

SWVA and NETN trailing both TN and VA respectively Dr. David Kirschke of @TNDeptofHealth says there's nothing "good you can say about low vaccination rates, unfortunately pic.twitter.com/f2NbVyTU8N — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) February 8, 2022

Swift added that the hospital system is already seeing high death rates and foresees a higher death rate to come. Even though Omicron is infecting large numbers of vaccinated people, though, they are rarely the ones succumbing to it.

“People that are vaccinated, those people typically are able to come in [and] come back out very quickly and a little bit more rapid turnover and discharge than we saw with Delta’,” Swift said. “Unfortunately, we do still have those people, mostly unvaccinated who end up in the ICU who end up on the ventilators and we are still reporting COVID deaths daily.”

In Northeast Tennessee, the vaccination rate is lower than that of the state, which is lower than that of the nation’s average. Like Forbes, another public health expert said that puts the area at greater risk for higher case numbers, but even moreso for higher death rates during a surge of a very transmissible but less lethal strain.

From Jan. 1 through Jan. 29, Northeast Tennessee’s population-adjusted COVID death rate was 57% higher than the state’s — more than 31 per 100,000 regionally compared to fewer than 20 statewide.

“In general, the death rates from the omicron have not been as high as during Delta,” Dr. David Kirschke, Northeast Tennessee Regional Medical Director said.. “But again, you know being unvaccinated puts you at higher risk because the vast majority of people that have been dying from Omicron have been unvaccinated people,”

COVID-19 deaths in NE TN far higher than that of the state

"The vast majority of the people that are being hospitalized and dying from COVID right now with Omicron are unvaccinated people," said Dr. David Kirschke of NETN @TNDeptofHealth

Death wave expected to persist@WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/INztUOydvG — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) February 8, 2022

“Really the best way to protect yourself from getting infected, hospitalizations and deaths is to get vaccinated and be up to date on your vaccine meaning get your booster shot,” Kirschke said.

He added that he believes, based on what the public health community observed after previous surges, that Northeast Tennessee specifically will see a longer drawn-out Omicron surge, and subsequently a higher death rate as a result.

“We did even after the last surge with Delta, our region, you know, our rates kind of went down slower than everywhere else and we started to increase, have like another surge again,” Kirschke said, referring to the elevated case levels after Delta’s initial surge.

For much of November and early December, Northeast Tennessee’s case and death rates were higher than the state’s as Delta managed a resurgence after hitting a low point at the end of October.

Southwest Virginia had a 75% higher COVID rate than the state Dec. 14, going into the Omicron surge. Now it is proving slower to decline after the peak from Omicron.

“So there’s really not anything good you can say about low vaccination rates, unfortunately,” Kirschke said.

“With so many people unvaccinated there’s is a potential you know, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen but there could be a potential that it’s not going to go down as fast.”

He said that there is not much good news to be shared when populations have low vaccine uptake, which was echoed by other officials.

“We have a lot more tools in the toolkit, we’re a lot better prepared to keep transmission down than we were two years ago, which is just across the board. But like, again, it’s so transmissible, that it’s evading our efforts to contain it and to mitigate it,” Forbes Hubbard said.