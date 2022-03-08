JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — They’re not ready to stand on a platform and declare imminent victory over the COVID-19 pandemic, but several prominent local public health experts say the Omicron variant’s rapid retreat could, just maybe, usher in COVID’s endemic phase.

“Switching from pandemic mode to endemic mode is not like flipping a light switch,” Sullivan County Regional Health Office (SCRHO) Medical Director Dr. Stephen May said. “This is more like gradually slowing down your car to a creep or a crawl.”

Neither May, his counterpart at the Northeast Regional Health Office (NEHRO) Dr. David Kirschke or Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, Jamie Swift, are fully confident that the proverbial car’s brakes are going to hold.

This graphic shows how rapidly COVID-19 case rates declined in Southwest Virginia between Feb. 15 and March 7 — and that they remain well above statewide rates.

“Really we’re still in that red zone where CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, making sure you’re vaccinated and boosted, staying home when you’re sick and getting tested,” Kirschke said.

“For right now we still have to be careful but it looks like there is some hope that we’ll be out of the red zone soon.”

Another surge could yet stress hospital and public health systems and prove COVID remains a pandemic — an epidemic spread over several countries or continents that affects many people. A disease becomes endemic when, like influenza, it has a “constant presence and/or usual prevalence” in a population but not at levels high enough to be considered epidemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

May, Kirschke and Swift told News Channel 11 it’s impossible to know whether March 2022 will someday be considered the beginning of that transition. Regardless, though, Omicron’s hasty retreat is easing the strain that reached intense levels just a few weeks ago.

Jamie Swift

“It really is a boost to morale right now,” Swift said of the trend’s effect on employees. “Certainly to know that we’re coming off of this rapid increase that we had never seen … throughout the pandemic.”

Hospitalization numbers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia leave the region with higher current COVID metrics than much of the country. The area is at the southern end of the largest red splotch, covering much of Appalachia, on a national CDC map showing county-specific COVID “levels” of high, medium or low.

But May said he expects data to justify an easing of restrictions very soon.

“There are parts of the country that are in green level and not using masks hardly at all,” May said. “So we’ve got that to look forward to and I think we’re going to see it sooner rather than later as compared to what we’ve been through.”

What we’ve been through most recently was a rapid increase from Omicron that brought COVID inpatient numbers at Ballad hospitals to record levels in late January and early February. Deaths and the number of patients in intensive care (ICU) and needing ventilators also climbed sharply, though they fell short of records set during the late 2020 Alpha variant surge and the Delta spike in August-September 2021.

Now, community transmission rates — defined by a seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population — are as low as they’ve been since a brief period in late October and early November. The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Ballad hospitals is also at the lowest levels since that period.

The numbers in ICU and on ventilators are as low as they’ve been since early August, when the region was seeing a rapid increase from the Delta variant.

“We’re hopeful to get down to 50 inpatients, 20 inpatients – maybe even lower,” Swift said. The inpatient total peaked at 450 Feb. 1 and reached 183 Monday, its lowest level since Nov. 29. It was 46 on July 22, though.

The number of COVID-19 patients needing ventilators or in ICU at Ballad hospitals have plummeted the past month.

Last week saw the fewest COVID-19 hospital admissions in weeks in the Northeast Tennessee/Southwest Virginia region.

The percentage of people testing positive for COVID is declining quickly.

“That seems like it could be really hard to do, but given the rapid decline, I think we’re headed there – as long as nothing else pops up and surprises us,” Swift said.

May was hopeful nothing would pop up, at least in the near term.

“The other great news is we’ve not gotten any variants of concern that have popped up with the advent of Omicron moving through.”

Still ‘in the red’ — but maybe not for long

Swift, May and Kirschke expect COVID indicators to continue dropping — case rates, test positivity percentages and, more importantly, hospital utilization.

“Our numbers are coming down, but not far enough for us to be classified, at least this week, into low or moderate spread,” May said. “Although I’m hoping we’ll reach there very soon.”

Appalachia has the largest swath of counties nationwide that are still at high community levels for COVID-19 according to the CDC.

Northeast Tennessee has the most counties still in the CDC’s high transmission zone.

Few Virginia counties outside the Southwest are at the CDC’s high COVID level.

The CDC recently added two hospital metrics into its rubric for determining whether a county’s COVID-19 “community level” is high, medium or low. The case rate is still a factor but is less important, which May said makes sense given Omicron’s high transmissibility and the fact that many people are testing themselves at home.

Because of that, Kirschke said, “it’s hard to know precisely what level of community transmission is going on.”

“A large portion of those numbers are not fed into the (Tennessee Department of Health) computer, and particularly if they’re over the counter tests and you do them at home,” May added.

“But the hospitalization and death rate are both very good numbers to assess how well is the disease penetrating into that population.”

The CDC’s new community spread guidance is based on two primary components:

Whether a county’s seven-day new case rate per 100,000 people is above 200.

Rate of hospitalization and hospital capacity. When case rates are above 200, the hospital metrics have lower thresholds to put a county in the red zone.

All seven Northeast Tennessee counties and all nine Southwest Virginia counties were in the red zone as of the March 3 update, though not all had community spread rates above 200.

The vast majority of those 16 counties, though, had new COVID hospitalization admission rates in the highest 5% of the country’s 3,224 counties. A rate above 20 per 100,000 puts a county in the red zone if its case rate is below 200. If it’s above 200, a rate above 10 does.

Dickenson, Lee and Wise counties in Virginia tied for 33rd highest in the country at 37.9 new admissions per 100,000 the week ending March 3. Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties in Tennessee tied for 68th-highest at 30.4. Buchanan and Tazewell counties tied for 71st at 29.8.

Tied for 132nd-highest — in other words, still in the highest 4% — were Hawkins and Sullivan in Tennessee and Russell, Scott, Smyth and Washington counties in Virginia, all at 25.

Low vaccination rates raise region’s risk

The region’s higher COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t just a result of the Omicron variant being later to arrive in the region according to May, Kirschke and Swift. As previous waves crested and subsided, infection rates were higher here, but hospitalization and death rates were even more pronounced.

“We never really got down as low as the rest of the state after the Delta wave before we started up on the Omicron wave,” Kirschke said. “Some of that may be our low vaccination rates in some of our counties. But certainly what we can tell people is it’s important to get vaccinated and boosted.”

On Oct. 25, Northeast Tennessee’s community spread rate was 163 to Tennessee’s 140, or 16% higher. That’s about as close as it got, though. Tennessee’s rate dropped to 100 in early November while Northeast’s never got below 145, and by Thanksgiving Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 280 was double the state rate of 140.

Since September, when the Delta variant’s impacts really began to be felt, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have higher death rates per capita than their respective states — and lower vaccination rates.

The number of COVID deaths per 100,000 from Sept. 1, 2021 through Feb. 26 (the most recent date available for Tennessee) are 195 in Southwest Virginia and 187 in Northeast Tennessee. That figure is about 30% lower in Tennessee at 133 in Tennessee and more than 50% lower nationwide, at 91. Virginia’s statewide rate is 79, well under half Southwest Virginia’s.

Northeast Tennesseans and Southwest Virginians have experienced much higher COVID-19 death rates than their respective states and the country since last September. (WJHL Photo)

“I firmly believe that … throughout the country and throughout our region, there are many preventable deaths through this pandemic,” Ballad’s Swift said. “And that’s hard for healthcare to really swallow and live with, because we know we have the tools to prevent disease and death.”

May said while the region’s average age and higher number of “comorbid” conditions like heart disease and diabetes contribute to higher death rates, the wide gap is almost certainly due in part to low vaccination levels.

“We do know that those who are unvaccinated tend to have more severe disease, tend to be hospitalized at a younger age and have a high risk of complications, mortality and death,” he said. “We have reasonable treatments, but people are still dying and it still can be a very lethal disease for a number of individuals.”

Swift said she would like people to understand the pandemic is “not political.”

“It’s simply a virus doing what a virus does. We know have the tools to fight it and so I think the next variant that comes along, if we can come together as a community and truly do all of the recommended steps – vaccine, masking, social distancing – I think we can save a lot of lives.”

What will endemic COVID be like?

President Joe Biden famously declared “independence from the virus” to coincide with July 4, 2021. A couple months later, Americans were dying at near record levels from the Delta variant.

In November, many people speculated on the possibility the Omicron variant would make a whole lot of people a little bit sick. It did, but it also made a lot of people sick enough to die — including 313 Northeast Tennesseans between Jan. 1 and Feb. 22 of this year.

Northeast Regional Health Office medical director Dr. David Kirschke

Those lessons leave Kirschke very cautious about making any pronouncements.

“From a planning perspective it’s hard as a public health official not to think that there’s going to be another wave,.” he said. “We hope there isn’t.”

Even when that time comes, guidance will be similar to that for the flu Kirschke said: “get vaccinated, stay home when we’re sick, take precautions especially for people that are at high risk. It’ll still be important to do all those things, including when illnesses are high taking other measures like wearing a mask indoors.”

Swift is similarly cautious. She said she never felt like the period before Delta when case rates got very low was a signal the pandemic was moving toward endemic stage — nor did she when numbers subsided in the fall of 2021.

Even now, she said, “I can’t say that we’re here. I still think there’s really high potential for additional variants, given the international spread right now. So – small maybe, but maybe.”

May said the first realistic hope in two years that the pandemic could be coming under control hasn’t changed the approach at SCRHO.

“We continue to provide vaccine, especially to those who are high risk and to those who would like to have the vaccine,” he said. “Of course our vaccination numbers have dropped way off.”

Kirschke, Swift and May all would like to see vaccination uptake increase. The region’s fully vaccinated rate is about 15% lower than the U.S.’s and more than 20% lower than Virginia’s statewide rate.

They also recommend that some people prepare for a life in which occasional mask wearing will be recommended for some time — most effectively with N95 masks, which are now available free at several large retail grocery and pharmacy chains.

“If you have vulnerabilities, if you’re high risk for disease – N95 is going to provide you the best protection,” Swift said. “It really depends upon the setting. If you’re in a very small place with lots of people – the N95 is really going to keep out most of those particles and do you the best good.”

Even as cases and hospitalizations decline, deaths are still frequent enough to be a daily reminder to many health care professionals of COVID’s cost to families and communities.

“That’s the toll that it takes on healthcare -even as the numbers come down and we want to celebrate, we are still very much fighting the disease inside the walls of our hospital,” Swift said.

She said that’s a big reason Ballad officials continue to provide data on hospitalizations, deaths, and patients in ICU.

“I think we’re close,” Swift said. “I think you’ll see (numbers) come down. I think it’s important to remember when we do it’s not throw away all precautions. It’s still to live in light of ‘we’re still in the middle of a pandemic,’ even if we have a lull, to kind of see where we’re going to go, be willing to go back to stricter precautions if and when the time calls for (it).”