Expert: Even if Omicron less severe, vax rates and underlying conditions don’t paint pretty picture for region

The beginnings of COVID-19’s Omicron variant case spike have arrived in Northeast Tennessee and a public health expert said some grim statistics are likely to follow — even if the variant proves less severe. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s Omicron variant may cause lower death rates than its predecessors, but the sheer volume of expected cases and could leave the region with high hospitalizations and deaths in coming weeks, the dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health said Tuesday.

Dr. Randy Wykoff also said the region can expect some serious disruptions to everyday life as quarantine and isolation numbers are likely to soar among health care and EMS workers, law enforcement, teachers and other essential jobs.

“There’s a societal benefit to quarantine and isolation — “there’s also a risk to it,” Wykoff said of the potential to lower case spread.

“You can certainly imagine a scenario in any line of work, including health care, where enough people are ill or quarantined or isolated where they can’t carry out their job.”

COVID hospitalizations have soared across Virginia in the wake a case spike caused by the Omicron variant, which is just beginning to reach Southwest Virginia.

Asked about major spikes in Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide hospitalizations since Christmas, Wykoff said they’re likely linked to the new variant.

Even as Ballad Health hospitalizations have inched up during that time, Virginia’s statewide rate of new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 people has nearly tripled since Dec. 27 and Tennessee’s has risen by more than 50%.

Omicron sent cases soaring in more urban parts of Virginia and Tennessee almost two weeks ago.

“I think what we’re seeing in increased hospitalizations is a reflection of the increased case numbers,” Wykoff said.

While some preliminary data out of Israel and Europe suggests the variant causes less severe illness and fewer deaths per capita than the Delta variant did, Wykoff called it “a little premature” to make that judgment.

“Even if Omicron is less lethal it still has some lethality,” Wykoff said. “It is still dangerous at least to some people.

“If you increase the number of cases (to) twice as many now nationally as we had at any time in the past, even if Omicron is less lethal we’re going to see hospitalizations and deaths from it — and overwhelmingly the data are that people need to get vaccinated and boosted.”

Whether the region’s case rates will reach double their previous highs remains to be seen. The seven-day rate has risen by 76% in the past week in Northeast Tennessee but is still less than two-thirds its peak reach in mid-September.

The region is a week or more behind the state in its case spike, though, and Tennessee has now reached an all-time high in seven-day rolling average, at 1099 new cases per 100,000 population. That’s five times the rate of just two weeks ago.

Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 566 is less than double what it was two weeks ago and appears to have plenty of room to grow.

With the region’s vaccination rates, including boosters, below the state’s and well below the country’s as a whole, Wykoff said any variant has a better chance at breaking through people’s immune defenses. Layer on some high-risk demographics and he said the next couple of months may bear more grim statistics.

Higher risk factors and lower vaccination rates are both likely contributors to higher COVID-19 death rates so far in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

“Our region, East Tennessee, is quite a bit older in average age than Middle Tennessee or West Tennessee and with age being one of the risk factors certainly that would be a problem,” he said.

Another would be that regardless of its ultimate disease severity, the Omicron variant is likely to be harder on people with underlying conditions, or comorbidities.

“Our level of some other conditions is also probably higher as well so yes, I would anticipate that on a per capita basis the pandemic can have a greater impact in regions like ours that have higher risk factors.”

Risk of a double whammy to health care system

Wykoff said hospital and health systems nationwide are concerned about staffing issues if large numbers of employees have to quarantine or isolate during a fairly short window of time, as is expected. If that happens, other health care challenges could surface on top of COVID hospitalizations.

“There’s still people having heart attacks, still people needing emergency surgery, still folks needing the ambulance,” he said.

“The extent to which people are ill and unable to work is going to impact that. It’s hard to predict how big an impact that is going to be. There are workarounds in some situations but in others there simply aren’t, right. You’ve got to have a surgeon to do surgery and if you don’t have a surgeon you can’t do it.”

The higher percentage of people who are vaccinated the less severe COVID’s impact on hospital systems, Wykoff said.

“Each of us can make our own decision about getting vaccinated but folks should really have the facts and understand that this vaccine, I mean you look at the data coming out of Ballad Health – vaccinated folks are much less likely to be hospitalized, much less likely to be in the ICU and much less likely to be intubated.”

Wykoff said with community spread at its current level, he also wears a mask in public places and tries to avoid large crowds indoors.

Extreme caution a double-edged sword

Wykoff said the “excess deaths” public health experts are tracking during the pandemic include some that are at least an indirect result of isolation, economic insecurity and other byproducts of mitigation measures.

“There’s an increase in drug deaths, there’s been mental health issues – I haven’t seen the numbers but I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s been an increase in suicides and so on,” he said.

That strain is one reason the American Academy of Pediatrics has come out in favor of face to face schooling for K-12, Wykoff said: “because of the risk to them of not having class.”

“But again, you can make it safer with masking, with social distancing and so on,” he added. “Hopefully now that the vaccines are available for younger kids that’ll help reduce the spread as well.”

If the current spike has an extreme negative impact on the health care system in terms of staff absences, another excess deaths scenario could arise, albeit short term.

“I hope we don’t get to the point where we are seeing a significant number of deaths because people simply can’t access health care, but that could contribute as well,” Wykoff said.

Wykoff recognizes some social and church groups are continuing to gather and understands why.

“I think there are ways to make those meetings safer. Social distancing, wearing masks, certainly any people who have any symptoms at all should stay home. I think you also have to counterbalance that against the benefits that come from a meeting, if you will.”

All in all, Omicron’s arrival is heaping additional stress on top of a society that’s had it up to here with nearly two years of pandemic life. But Wykoff said exercising caution in ways that don’t cause actual undue financial or mental health strain is still the most respectful way to approach COVID-19, SARS-Co-V-2 or whatever one wishes to call it.

“Everyone is tired of the pandemic. Everyone wants to return to normal. But sometimes reality overtakes our wishes and as much as we want to return to normal this pandemic isn’t letting us do that right now,” he said.

“We still need to be cautious, we still need to get vaccinated, we still need to avoid wherever possible exposures that could cause illness and death for other people.”