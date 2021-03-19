‘Every phase is a celebration’: Health providers in NE TN moving to Phase 2A & 2B

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New vaccination phases will soon open in Northeast Tennessee.

Officials with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department have announced they will be moving into Phase 2A and 2B and opening vaccinations to those 55 and older as well.

Registration for this next phase is now open with vaccinations happening as early as Monday. While most Tennessee counties entered Phase 1C in early March, Sullivan County entered it a week later, quoting the county was waiting on more vaccine supply. Despite being one of the last in the state to move into Phase 1C, they’re now one of the first moving into Phase 2.

Dr. Stephen May, the Sullivan County Health Department medical director, said the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine helped to cut their distribution work in half. He said the decrease in demand for appointments lately also factored into the county’s decision to move to the next phase.

“When we were looking at the appointments going into next week, we actually had a few slots open, so that’s one driving force,” said Dr. May.

He said since other regions were also starting to move into the next phase, they wanted to align with the rest of the state in moving forward.

Officials with Ballad Health also confirmed they will be moving into the next phase next week as well, with registration for appointments now open.

“We know that this is a step toward ending this pandemic so every phase is a celebration. We’re as excited to give to the people who are now eligible as they are to now be eligible,” said Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift.

Swift said currently their appointments run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but since this next group consists mainly of working-class Tennesseans, she said a top priority is adjusting appointment availability to accommodate people.

“Now that we’re moving into this working population in this Phase 2, we may need to expand into alternate hours,” said Swift. Alongside altered hours, she said they hope to plan a mass few mass vaccination events to be held on select Saturdays.

Dr. David Kirschke, Northeast Regional’s medical director, also weighed in on moving into the next phase. “We are told that there will be an announcement on Monday that we’ll be moving to Phase 2A, 2B, and 55 and older, and actually people can already sign up on our registration system for those age groups.”

However, even once you are vaccinated, Dr. May is urging people still stay safe to protect themselves from variants of the virus.

“The light is at the end of the tunnel finally and that’s the great thing about it. Take care of each other still, show respect for your fellow man, continue to wear your mask,” said Dr. May.