ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia, Kingsport Public Library asking people to document time during pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Archives of Appalachia at East Tennessee State University and the Kingsport Public Library are asking residents to document their time during the COVID-19 pandemic and submit items to them for records.

The Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, which includes the Archives of Appalachia, is hoping to collect materials documenting the personal experiences of people in the region during the outbreak and permanently house them in the center.

Archives of Appalachia is hoping for diaries, writings, photographs, videos, social media posts and business correspondences that reflect the situation and attitudes of people in the region during the pandemic.

You can find more information and a submission form to send your materials to the Archives of Appalachia by clicking here. For any other questions, email archives@etsu.edu.

The Kingsport Public Library is also hoping to keep records of local life by using diaries, letters, poems, pictures or anything similar.

The library is specifically hoping for entries of people living or working in the City of Kingsport. Otherwise, anyone from any walk of life can submit entries.

Click here to learn about submitting entries to the Kingsport Public Library.