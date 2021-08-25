ETSU will not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test for athletic events

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those who attend sporting events at East Tennessee State University will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to the university.

The University of Tennessee previously announced that it will not require vaccination proof or proof of a negative test to attend sporting events either.

According to an ETSU spokesperson, while ETSU is requiring the use of face masks in most indoor spaces at the university, the mandate will not be extended to outdoor events such as football.

The ETSU Bucs will face off against the University of Virginia-Wise for their first home game on September 11.