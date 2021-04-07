ETSU to move to next phase of reopening plan May 15, residence halls to return to full occupancy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will begin moving to its next stage of reopening on May 15, according to a memo from university president Dr. Brian Noland.

The memo states ETSU will begin moving to the next phase due to the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine access.

“Throughout these challenging times, our priority has always been ensuring the health and safety of our campus and our community,” the memo states.

The next stage, Modified Stage 4, is expected to be complete by July 1.

Noland’s memo provided the following highlights for Modified Stage 4:

The majority of academic instruction starting in fall 2021 will take place in person.

Employees primarily will be working on campus.

At this time, the current face-covering policy will remain in effect, regardless of vaccination status.

Laboratory and on-campus experiential learning will be permitted.

Residence halls will return to full occupancy.

Field research, laboratory and service activities will be allowed but should adhere to appropriate physical distancing measures.

Domestic travel will be allowed beginning May 15, and select international travel will be permitted after June 15.

Athletic competitions will continue to follow guidelines issued by the NCAA and the Southern Conference, and those involving spectators will require an event safety plan.

Large university events will be allowed and should have appropriate physical distancing measures.

You can read the full details of this phase of the university’s reopening plan below: Modified Stage 4 Etsu Operations by WJHL News Channel Eleven on Scribd

For more information on the reopening plan, click here.

On Tuesday, April 20, the ETSU Staff Senate will discuss the operating status of the school for July 1 during a Town Hall held over Zoom. You can register for the Town Hall by clicking here.