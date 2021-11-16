ETSU to maintain mask policy, vaccine requirement for some employees to keep federal funding

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University officials on Tuesday announced the college will upkeep its mask policy and vaccine requirement for some employees, despite Gov. Bill Lee’s signed law that limits COVID-19 restrictions with businesses and other entities.

This follows after the Tennessee Comptroller Office listed ETSU as an exempt entity from the bill to prevent the university from losing federal funding.

ETSU officials cited an increase of COVID-19 case numbers in the Tri-Cities region in an email announcement to university faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon, in part saying the following:

Some of the federal guidance is in conflict with legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly and signed into law by the Governor last week. Members of the General Assembly recognized this conflict for those entities that receive federal funding and authorized the State Comptroller to grant waivers, which exempt institutions from aspects of the law in those instances where federal funds may be jeopardized. ETSU Office of the President

The vaccine requirement extends to about 70 workers at the university who are within the scope of President Joe Biden’s Executive Order, which mandates all federal contractors to A.) get fully vaccinated and B.) follow safety protocols such as wearing a mask.

The statement goes on to say that ETSU officials continue to determine the full impact Biden’s Executive Order will have on the rest of the university’s community; however, some individuals working in ETSU health care facilities or on the VA Campus must comply.

Those who do not receive direct communication from the school’s human resources department do not need to take immediate action, the announcement states.

President Biden’s Executive Order 14042 can be read by CLICKING HERE.

Lee’s bill that limits COVID-19 restrictions and clashes with the federal order can be read by CLICKING HERE.