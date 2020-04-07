ETSU to host drive-through medical supply collection drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU will host a drive-through medical supply collection drive this week to benefit local first-responders and health care workers.

The drive-through collection site will be located on the first floor of the ETSU parking garage at 1043 Jack Vest Drive. It will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Students are requesting supplies such as hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, liquid hand soap, non-latex gloves, procedure/surgical masks, surgical gowns, and face shields/safety goggles.

Students will also accept “thank you” cards for local first-responders and health care workers.

Donors will not have to exit their vehicles to drop off supplies.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.