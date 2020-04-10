ETSU students, community donate to ‘Bucs Helping Bucs’ to provide relief for impacted students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU is launching a new initiative called “Bucs Helping Bucs” for students impacted financially by COVID-19.

Money can be given to emergency funds, the campus food pantry and the counseling center, as well as other areas of aid.

The food pantry is open and packing boxes for students, faculty, and staff or anyone that needs a box as well.

To donate to the fund, click here.

As of Friday morning, more than $11,000 had been donated to help Bucs in need.

