ETSU reports 10 active COVID-19 cases in new dashboard

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has 10 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, according to an online dashboard the university unveiled on Friday.

Of the 10 active cases, nine are students and one is an employee. According to the dashboard, 11 students are currently in ETSU’s quarantined housing.

According to the university, the dashboard displays data for all ETSU campuses, not just the main campus in Johnson City.

According to the dashboard, 114 people — 96 students and 18 staff — have recovered from the virus.

The dashboard will be updated each weekday evening, according to ETSU.

