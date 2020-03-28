ETSU psychologist talks mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An ETSU psychologist says mental health should also be a focus during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rachel Miller-Slough, assistant professor of psychology, says there are steps people can take to help cope with the ongoing pandemic.

“I think the first thing to say is that it’s okay not to feel okay,” Miller-Slough said. “We’re all coping with a lot of uncertainty right now and so that’s going to lead to an increase in negative emotions and I just think it’s important for people to know that their feelings are valid.”

She says another important step is acknowledging our emotions in order to cope with them.

“If we try to avoid or suppress them, that’s when we will have a harder time moving forward,” Miller-Slough said.