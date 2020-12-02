ETSU professor receives grant to study coronavirus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A professor at East Tennessee State University has received a grant to study COVID-19.

The university says Dr. Jonathan Moorman was awarded $330,000 by the Department of Veterans Affairs to study immune responses to the coronavirus.

His project was one of 18 selected for funding among 104 applications.

“The new project’s goals are to determine the importance of innate immune responses in responding to repeat exposure to viral antigens following COVID-19 recovery and identify ‘trained’ innate immune memory responses to SARS CoV-2 antigens following COVID-19 recovery,” Moorman said in an ETSU news release on Wednesday.

Moorman will use a biorepository established by ETSU and the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center that contains blood samples from patients who recovered from COVID-19.

Moorman is a professor and division chief of Infectious, Inflammatory and Immunologic Disease at the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine. He is also a member of Gov. Bill Lee’s Coronavirus Task Force.