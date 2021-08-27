ETSU president posts video encouraging community to get vaccinated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland tweeted a video Friday encouraging the community to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19.

Noland thanked ETSU staff and students for complying with the university indoor mask requirement during the first week of fall classes. However, he asked everyone who is part of the ETSU community to take the next step in protecting themselves and others.

“For those of you who have not been vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated,” Noland said. “The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine this week. I realize some have health limitations that prevent vaccination, but there’s no longer a reason to sit on the sideline and wait.”

Noland said it is “critical” that as many people get vaccinated quickly in order to protect one another.

In the video, Noland referenced the increasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Ballad Health system.

“We will soon face a position in short weeks in which the health care system may be overrun,” Noland said.

Getting vaccinated is the single best thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and our community from serious and deadly illness due to COVID-19. The FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, which is offered for free at @EtsuHealth vaccine clinics. pic.twitter.com/Bxz1RP7FGy — Brian Noland (@ETSUPrez) August 27, 2021

He encouraged anyone with questions to ask their health care provider about the vaccine or visit one of ETSU’s upcoming vaccination clinics.