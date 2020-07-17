ETSU President: ‘Masks are not a political statement’ Faculty and staff to be under mask mandate this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In an interview Friday afternoon following an ETSU Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Brian Noland discussed the university’s plan for reopening this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Noland answered questions about everything from budget, to mask mandates and possible options for fall athletics.

Mask Mandate?

Dr. Noland said Friday that while they are still weighing options regarding students and masks, masks will be mandatory for faculty and staff this fall.

“We will require masks, they will be mandated for all faculty and staff. I anticipate that by the time our workgroup and associated activities are done that you will see a similar direction for students. Masks are not a political statement. Masks are a required part of the campus experience,” Dr. Noland said.

Dr. Noland added that he expects a policy on mask requirements for students to be finished in the next couple of weeks.

Social Distancing



Before students return to campus, Dr. Noland said staff will go room-by-room through buildings like the Culp Center and removing furniture so they can adjust occupancy.

Dr. Noland said they are “socially distancing” every room on campus.

“I think at this juncture, and the numbers change so the last data that was provided to me, less than a quarter of our courses will be right now designated as on ground. The bulk of those comprise of a lab component,” Dr. Noland said.

Sports

Dr. Noland said on Friday, “I fully anticipate that all competitions in the month of August for our university will be canceled. Much of that is a function of the fact that for many of our sports, men’s and women’s soccer in particular, we have a significant number of students who are trying to make their way back to the United States and they simply will not have time to be prepared for a competitive environment…I anticipate that here within the next couple of days we will formalize that and that all competition for ETSU athletics for the month of August will be canceled.”

Dr. Noland added that the presidents in the Southern Conference (SOCON) will meet on July 30. At that time, a decision will be made about fall sports.

