ETSU President: ‘About 20 percent’ of classes to be held in-person this fall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland announced on Monday that ETSU will not start the fall semester in Phase 3 as hoped.

During an online press conference, Dr. Noland said the university would be opening under an “Amended Phase 2” due to the increase of local COVID-19 cases.

Noland said the bulk of ETSU’s classes would be held online during the upcoming semester.

About 20% of classes will be held on-campus, according to Noland.

Those classes that are on-campus have a physical requirement component. They are primarily medical and engineering courses that require hands-on work.

Residence halls will be transitioned to single-occupancy in rooms to limit physical interaction between students.

ETSU is also limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Noland said inside gatherings will be limited to no more than 15 people, except in certain academic exceptions.

Outside gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people.

Masks are required on campus inside all buildings and outside where physical distancing is not possible.

Noland said staff will have the flexibility to work from home due to the virus.

Noland also said while a decision has not officially been made regarding fall contact sports in the Southern Conference, he believes it is “virtually impossible” sports will be played.

Noland also told News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun during the press conference that he strongly encourages students to not take a “gap year” in their studies.

