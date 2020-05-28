ETSU Poll: Some Tennesseans delaying visits to medical care facilities due to pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Poll conducted by ETSU has found that Tennesseans, despite being largely optimistic about the way the state is headed, they do believe COVID-19 is concerning enough to delay trips to medical facilities.

The Nation and the State

The poll, which sampled 618 Tennesseans from April 22 through May 1, asked Tennesseans what they thought the biggest problem facing the United States was, then asked for their thoughts on what the biggest problem facing Tennessee was.

48% of people polled said they believed COVID-19 was the biggest cause for concern for the nation, while 35% said it was Tennessee’s biggest issue.

For both posed questions, the second-most common concern was the economy.

The poll found that despite these concerns, 52% of Tennesseans felt that Tennessee is head in the right direction. 29% disagreed, saying that Tennessee is on the wrong track, and 18% were uncertain.

Approval Ratings

At the time of the poll, Tennesseans largely approved of the efforts made by government bodies and individuals who were working to combat the coronavirus.

The following organizations and individuals received these approval ratings:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – 19% strongly approval/55% approval

Dr. Anthony Fauci – 68% approval

Tennessee Local Officials – 67% approval

Governor Bill Lee – 64% approval

Vice President Mike Pence – 56% approval

President Donald Trump – 55% approval

World Health Organization – 52% approval

Congress – 50% approval

Personal Concerns in Tennessee

The poll found that Tennesseans mimic findings from the CDC, which discovered that almost a third of Americans are not seeking much-needed medical care out of fear of contracting the coronavirus in the emergency room or at health care facilities.

According to the Tennessee Poll, 20% of Tennesseans reported being concerned that they will contract the virus in the future and 40% saying they were concerned about severe symptoms.

8% of respondents said they had already delayed medical care, and 27% said they thought it was very likely or likely they would delay care in the next three months.

Overall, about a third of Tennesseans said they already had or would likely delay important medical care.

