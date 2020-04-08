ETSU pharmacy school producing hand sanitizer for first-responders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is producing hand sanitizer for ETSU Health clinics and first-responders amid a shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Charles Collins, professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, began producing hand sanitizer in the pharmacy school’s compounding lab.

However, due to a shortage of hydrogen peroxide, a key component, Collins had to use another ingredient he had on hand at the lab: benzalkonium chloride.

Collins’ hand sanitizer consists of 65 percent ethanol plus benzalkonium chloride and glycerin.

He plans to make more sanitizer as he obtains more raw materials.

First-responders in need of hand sanitizer can contact Collins at collincc@etsu.edu.