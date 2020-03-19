ETSU officials: More than 200 people screened for COVID-19 at site, about 75 tested

Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health has screened more than 200 people for COVID-19, school officials said on Thursday.

PREVIOUS: ETSU Health offering outpatient coronavirus testing

ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith told News Channel 11 on Thursday that about 75 people have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.

The screenings are conducted for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who have been pre-registered by contacting the ETSU Health hotline.

That hotline’s number is (423) 433-6110.

Testing is being completed with the help of groups like LabCorp.

The testing site is located in the ETSU Health Clinic parking lot at 325 North State of Franklin.

