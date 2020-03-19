ETSU officials: More than 200 people screened for COVID-19 at site, about 75 tested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Health has screened more than 200 people for COVID-19, school officials said on Thursday.
ETSU spokesperson Joe Smith told News Channel 11 on Thursday that about 75 people have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.
The screenings are conducted for people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 who have been pre-registered by contacting the ETSU Health hotline.
That hotline’s number is (423) 433-6110.
Testing is being completed with the help of groups like LabCorp.
The testing site is located in the ETSU Health Clinic parking lot at 325 North State of Franklin.