JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hoping to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among students and faculty, East Tennessee State University has launched a new incentive program named the “ETSU Vaccine Challenge.”

Eligible students who participate will be entered in a raffle to win prizes, including tuition scholarships of $2,000 and $1,000. There are also prizes for faculty members and student organizations.

Those wishing to participate must fill out an online entry form.

Participation is voluntary.